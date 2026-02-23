AMD's Helios AI system is ready for exascale computing

Helios packs 31TB of ultra-fast HBM4 memory and hits a huge bandwidth of 1.4PBps. It uses advanced network cards for speedy data transfer and runs on AMD's open ROCm software stack, all inside Meta 's hefty Open Rack Wide chassis.

Helios supports trillion-parameter models

Big names like TCS, Oracle, and HPE are already on board—TCS is partnering with AMD on a 200-megawatt data-center project in India, while Oracle plans to grab thousands of AMD GPUs for its own projects.

With support for trillion-parameter models and flexible Ethernet-based connections (instead of NVIDIA-only setups), Helios is built for the future of large-scale AI.