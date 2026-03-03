AMD's Ryzen AI 400 series desktop processors are now here

The lineup includes Ryzen AI 7 and PRO models with eight cores (boosting up to 5.1GHz), plus six-core options for more budget-friendly builds.

These chips won't match the Ryzen 9000 series in speed

While these CPUs don't hit the same peak speeds as AMD's high-end Ryzen 9000 series, they shine when it comes to GPU power and on-device AI tasks.

AMD says the Mobile PRO series beats Intel's Core Ultra X7 by about 30% in multithreaded performance—so if you want a PC that juggles lots of tasks or leans into AI features, these might be worth a look.