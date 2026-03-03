AMD's Ryzen AI 400 series desktop processors are now here
AMD just revealed its Ryzen AI 400 Series desktop processors at MWC 2026.
There are six models, featuring a mix of Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and a supercharged XDNA 2 NPU that can handle up to 50 trillion operations per second.
These chips are built for Copilot+ PCs and will start showing up in new systems from Q2 this year.
A mix of high-end and budget options
The lineup includes Ryzen AI 7 and PRO models with eight cores (boosting up to 5.1GHz), plus six-core options for more budget-friendly builds.
These chips won't match the Ryzen 9000 series in speed
While these CPUs don't hit the same peak speeds as AMD's high-end Ryzen 9000 series, they shine when it comes to GPU power and on-device AI tasks.
AMD says the Mobile PRO series beats Intel's Core Ultra X7 by about 30% in multithreaded performance—so if you want a PC that juggles lots of tasks or leans into AI features, these might be worth a look.
The real magic is the XDNA NPU
The real magic is the XDNA 2 NPU, which uses smart architecture to deliver those wild TOPS numbers—all while staying efficient thanks to Zen 5 improvements.