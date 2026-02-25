Amid AI disruption fears, Anthropic unveils new enterprise tools

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence lab, has announced the launch of 10 new plug-ins for business customers. The San Francisco-based start-up said these tools can be integrated into key areas of work such as investment banking, wealth management, and human resources. The announcement comes just weeks after a previous release triggered an aggressive selloff in traditional software company shares.

Tool capabilities Plug-ins can be used for various business tasks The new plug-ins from Anthropic can be used for a range of business tasks. These include deal review in investment banking, portfolio analysis in wealth management, and creating new-hire materials that reflect a brand's tone and policies in human resources. The company also announced plug-ins for private equity, engineering, and design.

Integration potential Claude AI now compatible with Google Calendar and Gmail Backed by tech giants Alphabet and Amazon, Anthropic is also making its Claude AI compatible with widely used business tools like Google Calendar and Gmail. This move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its position in the market for autonomous AI in the enterprise sector ahead of a possible public offering.

Collaborative development New plug-ins developed in partnership with industry players The new plug-ins from Anthropic were developed in collaboration with industry partners such as LSEG, FactSet, Salesforce's Slack, and DocuSign. The company also revealed that its AI agents are already being used by companies like Thomson Reuters and RBC Wealth Management. This highlights the growing adoption of Anthropic's technology in various sectors.

