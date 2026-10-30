Amkette launches One Z gamepad at ₹3,299 with TMR joysticks
Technology
Amkette just launched the One Z wireless gamepad at ₹3,299, aiming to make gaming smoother across devices: think PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.
With TMR Precision Joysticks and Hall Effect Triggers, you get better control and a more responsive feel that's built to last.
One Z supports multiple connection modes
The One Z lets you switch between 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or wired modes on the fly.
It's got On-the-Fly Gyro Control for quick tweaks mid-game and comes bundled with a charging dock, mobile clamp, and extra joystick caps for personalizing your setup.
Dual programmable back buttons and vibration feedback round out its ergonomic design, and yes, it charges via USB Type-C.
You can grab it online from Amkette's site or major retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.