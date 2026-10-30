Amkette launches One Z gamepad at ₹3,299 with TMR joysticks

The One Z lets you switch between 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or wired modes on the fly.

It's got On-the-Fly Gyro Control for quick tweaks mid-game and comes bundled with a charging dock, mobile clamp, and extra joystick caps for personalizing your setup.

Dual programmable back buttons and vibration feedback round out its ergonomic design, and yes, it charges via USB Type-C.

You can grab it online from Amkette's site or major retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.