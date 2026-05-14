Amnesty International reveals Signal phishing linked to Russian government spies
Technology
Amnesty International's Donncha O Cearbhaill uncovered a major phishing scam after spotting a fake Signal message pretending to be from "Signal Security Support ChatBot."
The message tried to trick him into sharing his verification code, but he caught on and dug deeper, finding it was likely part of a wider hacking campaign linked to Russian government spies.
ApocalypseZ targeted over 13,500 Signal accounts
O Cearbhaill discovered more than 13,500 targets including journalists.
Hackers used an automated tool called "ApocalypseZ" to send out fake security alerts in bulk, aiming to hijack Signal accounts.
He recommends Signal users worried about this type of attack turn on Signal's Registration Lock feature for extra protection.