Amnesty International reveals Signal phishing linked to Russian government spies Technology May 14, 2026

Amnesty International's Donncha O Cearbhaill uncovered a major phishing scam after spotting a fake Signal message pretending to be from "Signal Security Support ChatBot."

The message tried to trick him into sharing his verification code, but he caught on and dug deeper, finding it was likely part of a wider hacking campaign linked to Russian government spies.