AMOC slowdown creates Greenland cold blob, alters jet streams
Technology
A major Atlantic Ocean current called the AMOC is slowing down, which has led to a cold blob forming near Greenland.
Even as the planet heats up, this patch of cold water is sticking around, and it's messing with global weather by affecting jet streams and contributing to extreme weather.
Deep-sea data confirm AMOC weakening
If the AMOC collapses (possibly as soon as 2040), we could see harsher winters in some places and longer droughts in others.
Scientists are still debating what's causing this slowdown: some say it's changes in the air, others point to shifts in the ocean itself.
Recent deep-sea data confirm these currents really are getting weaker, raising concerns about bigger climate disruptions ahead.