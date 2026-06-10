AMOC slowdown creates Greenland cold blob, alters jet streams

Deep-sea data confirm AMOC weakening

If the AMOC collapses (possibly as soon as 2040), we could see harsher winters in some places and longer droughts in others.

Scientists are still debating what's causing this slowdown: some say it's changes in the air, others point to shifts in the ocean itself.

Recent deep-sea data confirm these currents really are getting weaker, raising concerns about bigger climate disruptions ahead.