Amodei, Altman, Musk, Hassabis urge slower AI development for safety

Big names in AI, such as Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, Elon Musk (xAI), and Demis Hassabis, Co-Founder and Chairman of Google DeepMind, are saying it's time to hit the brakes on how fast AI is moving.

They're worried that rushing ahead could lead to risks we can't control, with Amodei stressing in his essay "Pacing the Frontier" that we need to slow things down and build solid safety measures before things get out of hand.