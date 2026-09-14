Amodei, Altman, Musk, Hassabis urge slower AI development for safety
Big names in AI, such as Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, Elon Musk (xAI), and Demis Hassabis, Co-Founder and Chairman of Google DeepMind, are saying it's time to hit the brakes on how fast AI is moving.
They're worried that rushing ahead could lead to risks we can't control, with Amodei stressing in his essay "Pacing the Frontier" that we need to slow things down and build solid safety measures before things get out of hand.
Amodei suggests 3-step AI safety plan
Amodei suggests a three-step strategy: bring in independent experts to review new AI systems, set up real regulations both nationally and globally, and encourage countries to work together.
The goal? Make sure powerful AIs are safe and transparent, especially since 1,386 employees from frontier AI companies recently spoke up about the need for more oversight as things speed up.