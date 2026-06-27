Analysts say iPhone 18 Pro series may be $200 pricier

US $1,249 to $1,399, India ₹1.34L/₹1.49L+

In the US the iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,249 to $1,299, while the Pro Max may start between $1,349 and $1,399.

Indian buyers should brace for even steeper prices (over ₹1.34 lakh for the Pro and ₹1.49 lakh+ for the Pro Max) thanks to global memory shortages and already higher local pricing.

Final details will drop at Apple's September event.