Analysts say iPhone 18 Pro series may be $200 pricier
Technology
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series, launching September 2026, might cost up to $200 more than last year's models.
Analysts say the main reason is pricier components, especially memory chips, which have pushed costs higher than expected.
US $1,249 to $1,399, India ₹1.34L/₹1.49L+
In the US the iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,249 to $1,299, while the Pro Max may start between $1,349 and $1,399.
Indian buyers should brace for even steeper prices (over ₹1.34 lakh for the Pro and ₹1.49 lakh+ for the Pro Max) thanks to global memory shortages and already higher local pricing.
Final details will drop at Apple's September event.