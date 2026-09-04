Ananth Technologies supplied electronics for ISRO's GSLV-F17 and EOS-05

For GSLV-F17, Ananth supplied 28 crucial packages for things like power management and command systems, plus handled testing and integration of important rocket parts.

On the EOS-05 satellite side, they delivered 15 critical systems, including tech for power conversion and onboard computing.

With advanced facilities in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, Ananth is now working on even bigger projects like Gaganyaan (India's human spaceflight) and Aditya-L1 (solar mission).

Their chairman says it best: "Our involvement across launch vehicle electronics, stage integration and testing, as well as power, onboard computing and attitude sensor systems for the spacecraft, reflects our growing end-to-end capabilities in the Indian space ecosystem."