Ancient carbon leaks from African lakes, raising climate concerns

Peatlands are huge carbon vaults

Peatlands might look like regular swamps, but they're actually huge carbon vaults—the Congo Basin's swamps and peatlands hold about a third of the carbon stored in tropical peatlands, even though they cover about 0.3% of Earth's land surface.

But as climate change brings more droughts and humans clear forests for farming, these peatlands dry out and release even more CO2.

The study suggests we need to pay closer attention to these hidden ecosystems if we want to tackle global warming.