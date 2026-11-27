Egyptian structure, hidden for 2,600 years, spotted from space
What's the story
Archeologists have rediscovered a long-buried ancient Egyptian structure that had been hidden for nearly 2,600 years. The first signs of this architectural marvel were spotted from space using satellite radar imagery. The team found evidence of buried structures over an area bigger than a football field in Egypt's Nile Delta, a flat region with soft soil rich in sediment.
Discovery method
Researchers used electrical resistivity tomography to study the ground
To delve deeper into the ground, the researchers employed a technique called electrical resistivity tomography (ERT).
This involved using ground instruments to send small electrical currents into the soil and measuring their resistance through different materials.
The study revealed an ancient mudbrick structure about 10-20 feet below the surface, dating back to Egypt's 26th dynasty or Saite period in the seventh and sixth centuries BC.
Excavation results
Excavations revealed religious artifacts such as amulets and an altar
The ancient mudbrick structure, measuring an estimated 82 by 66 feet, is believed to have served a religious purpose. It could have been a tomb, shrine, or residence for priests.
Survey data guided the team's excavations at the site where they found several religious artifacts such as amulets and an altar.
Engineering insights
A layer of sand was found underground
What was particularly striking to the study authors was a layer of sand about 20-23 feet underground.
They believe this was intentionally placed by the ancient Egyptians to create a level, stable foundation.
The discovery may offer clues to how these builders adapted their construction techniques to the soft, flood-prone ground of the Nile Delta.
Research
Ancient Egyptians' understanding of foundation engineering
While further archeological investigations are needed to confirm the sand's intended purpose, these findings could offer valuable evidence of ancient Egyptians' understanding of foundation engineering.
The researchers also suspect that another structure may lie beneath a thick layer of clay, a possibility they plan to investigate in future research.