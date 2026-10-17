Andhra Pradesh student becomes James Dyson Award finalist with RUDHRA

Lingampalli Himaja, a 20-year-old engineering student from Vishnu Women's University in Andhra Pradesh, has made it to the top 20 finalists for the James Dyson Award 2026.

Her invention, RUDHRA (a voice-activated Braille printer that turns speech into Braille), could make life easier for people with visual impairments.

Winners will be announced on November 4, with £30,000 up for grabs to help bring their ideas to life.