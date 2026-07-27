Andhra University opens Swami Jnanananda lab for hands-on nuclear research
Andhra University just launched the Swami Jnanananda Advanced Nuclear Research Laboratory, aiming to boost hands-on learning and research in nuclear science.
The lab focuses on radiation detection and environmental studies, giving students practical skills with cutting-edge tech.
Vice Chancellor G.P. Raja Sekhar highlighted how this facility will help students get real-world experience.
Lab receives guidance and funding
Named after Swami Jnanananda, the founder of the university's nuclear physics department, the lab is a nod to his pioneering work as both scientist and spiritual leader.
Developed with guidance from former BARC scientist D. Vidya Sagar, it's set to explore radiation hazards and healthcare applications.
Sponsored by Rajendra Mishra, Chief Executive of Modern Test Center, Berhampur, Odisha and funded by Dr. B. Ramaraju (U.S.), the lab promises more advanced equipment soon for even deeper research opportunities.