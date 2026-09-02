Andhra University plans centers of excellence in quantum-AI and semiconductors
Andhra University is gearing up to launch Centers of Excellence in quantum tech, AI, and semiconductors over the next two to three years.
Vice Chancellor G.P. Raja Sekhar shared the news at an international conference in Visakhapatnam, saying it's all about pushing AU's research into areas that really matter.
G.P. Raja Sekhar urges applied research
Sekhar emphasized that these new centers are meant to turn academic research into solutions people can actually use: Research in quantum technology and artificial intelligence should not remain confined to theory, but must be translated into solutions of use to society, said Vice-Chancellor G.P. Raja Sekhar.
The QUEST-AI conference brought together 300 participants and showcased 60 research papers. IIT Tirupati's director talked about India's big National Quantum Mission and suggested mixing quantum and classical computing, while experts highlighted Visakhapatnam's growing potential for a quantum-AI ecosystem.