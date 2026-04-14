Andon Labs opens Cow Hollow boutique managed by AI Luna

AI Luna used Claude Sonnet 4.6

Luna uses Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.6 technology to post jobs, interview candidates, and make hires. She eventually brought on two employees.

Still, there have been some hiccups: scheduling mix-ups and accidentally hiring a painter in the wrong country.

Petersson says these are just part of Luna's learning curve, adding, the startup will intervene if necessary.

The big idea? Keep improving AI by letting it tackle real-world tasks while humans stay ready to step in.