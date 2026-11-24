Andreessen Horowitz: AI agents drive online shopping, brands must adapt
Shopping is getting a tech upgrade: AI agents are now helping people find, compare, and buy products online.
According to a new Andreessen Horowitz report, this shift toward a "Business-to-Agent" (B2A) world means brands need to rethink how they reach shoppers, since AI tools are taking the lead in making purchase decisions.
Businesses should make product data AI-accessible
The report says businesses should make their product information easy for AI to find, keep prices clear, and adapt strategies to individual AI platforms.
It also found that when prices match up, stores with friendlier return policies win out 86% of the time.
As more people rely on AI agents to shop smarter and faster, companies will need to adapt if they want to stay visible and relevant.