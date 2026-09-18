Andrew Ng calls AI extinction fears 'science fiction' amid resignations

AI expert Andrew Ng isn't buying the hype about robots taking over the world.

In a recent interview, he called fears of AI causing human extinction "science fiction," and suggested that tech companies might be playing up these worries to get attention or influence regulations.

His comments come right after a high-profile resignation this month by former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher Jacob Coxon, and separately an AI researcher who recently resigned from Google DeepMind over concerns about advanced AI.