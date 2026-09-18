Andrew Ng calls AI extinction fears 'science fiction' amid resignations
AI expert Andrew Ng isn't buying the hype about robots taking over the world.
In a recent interview, he called fears of AI causing human extinction "science fiction," and suggested that tech companies might be playing up these worries to get attention or influence regulations.
His comments come right after a high-profile resignation this month by former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher Jacob Coxon, and separately an AI researcher who recently resigned from Google DeepMind over concerns about advanced AI.
Ng urges focus on practical engineering
Instead of stressing about far-off risks, Ng thinks the industry should zero in on practical engineering challenges, things that actually help people benefit from AI today.
Ng said the industry should be focused on solving practical engineering problems that will help us get the benefits of AI.
While other leaders are urging caution and slower progress, Ng believes addressing real issues like cybersecurity is a better way forward.