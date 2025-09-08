Android 14.1 adds Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast to more devices Technology Sep 08, 2025

Google just dropped a new Android update (announced September 8, 2025) that brings Bluetooth LE Audio and expanded Auracast support to more devices.

Now, you can stream music or videos from one phone to several headphones at once.

Sharing is as simple as scanning a QR code or using Google Fast Pair, even if your friends use different brands.