Android 14.1 adds Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast to more devices
Google just dropped a new Android update (announced September 8, 2025) that brings Bluetooth LE Audio and expanded Auracast support to more devices.
Now, you can stream music or videos from one phone to several headphones at once.
Sharing is as simple as scanning a QR code or using Google Fast Pair, even if your friends use different brands.
Group listening made easy
The feature is rolling out to select phones like Google Pixel 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S23 through S25, the Galaxy Z Fold series, plus some Xiaomi and Poco models (though not in the US).
Compatible earbuds include Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, JBL Tour One M3, Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless, and Sony WF-1000XM5.
With Auracast, group listening just got way less complicated—no individual pairing needed.