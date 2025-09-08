Jio rolls out VoNR nationwide over its own 5G network
Jio just rolled out Voice over New Radio (VoNR) nationwide on its own 5G network.
Now, you can make ultra-clear voice calls over 5G without dropping down to 4G, promising faster and crisper connections for more than 500 million Jio users across India.
VoNR promises faster call setup and better battery life
VoNR is next-level calling tech that sends your voice directly over 5G, skipping old-school methods like VoLTE.
This means quicker call setup, fewer dropped calls, and even better battery life on supported phones.
Jio's using its own IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) to deliver high-def audio quality.
Jio's all-Indian 5G stack paves the way for telecom independence
By launching VoNR on an all-Indian 5G stack, Jio's not just improving your call experience—it's also taking a big step toward telecom independence.
This move could open doors for global expansion and is anticipated to make future tech upgrades smoother for everyone.