Android 16 becomes most-used, Android 17 powers about 1%
Technology
Android 16 has shot up to become the most-used version of Google's operating system, now running on over a quarter of all active devices, up from just 7.5% last December.
Meanwhile, the brand-new Android 17 (launched in June) is off to a slow start, powering only about 1% of devices so far.
Nearly half on pre-Android-14 versions
Android 14 and 15 together make up about 30% of active devices, and tons of people are still hanging onto even older versions like Android 13 and 12.
Nearly half of all devices are stuck on pre-Android-14 versions, a sign that update rollouts are still super fragmented depending on your phone brand.
Since Google doesn't share these stats much anymore, this kind of report is pretty rare and useful.