Next Article
Android 16 beta now available for Pixel 10 series
Technology
Google just opened up Android 16 beta testing for its latest Pixel 10 phones, including the Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold.
The rollout started this week, confirmed by updates on Google's Beta Program page and chatter on Reddit.
If you've got one of these devices, you can now try out the newest Android features before everyone else.
The update brings a fix for 'fuzzy' display bug
Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 brings a broader dark theme, auto-themed icons, and new tools for developers.
Google is also pushing an update to boost performance and security—and finally fix that annoying "fuzzy" display bug some users have dealt with until restarting their phone.