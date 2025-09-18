Android 16 beta now available for Pixel 10 series Technology Sep 18, 2025

Google just opened up Android 16 beta testing for its latest Pixel 10 phones, including the Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold.

The rollout started this week, confirmed by updates on Google's Beta Program page and chatter on Reddit.

If you've got one of these devices, you can now try out the newest Android features before everyone else.