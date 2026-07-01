Android 17 adds Halo status bar for Gemini chats

Gemini reaches Android Automotive, Gboard AI

Gemini isn't just sticking to phones. It's making Android Automotive smarter too.

You'll be able to control things like climate and lane assist with just your voice, plus get answers about road conditions using the car's cameras.

On top of that, Gboard is adding two new AI tools: Rambler for more natural conversations and Superfill to help you breeze through forms faster.