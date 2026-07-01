Android 17 adds Halo status bar for Gemini chats
Technology
Android 17 is getting a cool upgrade: Halo, a new status bar feature that lets you chat with AI like Gemini without any hassle.
Announced by Android chief Sameer Samat, Halo gives you a dedicated spot for real-time updates and quick replies, so talking to your phone's AI feels smoother than ever.
Gemini reaches Android Automotive, Gboard AI
Gemini isn't just sticking to phones. It's making Android Automotive smarter too.
You'll be able to control things like climate and lane assist with just your voice, plus get answers about road conditions using the car's cameras.
On top of that, Gboard is adding two new AI tools: Rambler for more natural conversations and Superfill to help you breeze through forms faster.