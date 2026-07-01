Android 17 adds lock screen limits and account recovery shortcut
Technology
Android 17 is here with smarter lock screen protection.
Google's new update cracks down on PIN and password guessing by limiting failed attempts, spotting repeated wrong guesses, and making lockout times super clear.
If you ever get locked out, there's now a handy shortcut to help you recover your account from another device.
Android caps PIN attempts, clarifies lockouts
You can only try the wrong PIN six times in one minute (and just 20 tries total before it locks you out completely).
Android now ignores duplicate guesses and explains why some entries don't count.
Plus, instead of confusing countdowns, you'll see messages like "Try again in 30 minutes," so you always know what's going on.
It's all about keeping your phone safer, and making life a bit easier if things go wrong.