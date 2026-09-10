Android adds secure transfer for passwords and passkeys between managers
Android just dropped a handy update that lets you switch password managers without the old hassle or security risks.
Instead of exporting your passwords as risky text files, you can now transfer both passwords and passkeys securely in seconds:
just select the option to import or copy credentials from another provider in your new app, and Android handles the rest.
Android supports 4 password managers
Right now, Google Password Manager, 1Password, Bitwarden, and Dashlane are supported (with Dashlane compatible with devices running Android 10 or newer with the latest Play Services update and Bitwarden needing Android 14+ with Play services 26.21+).
This update also helps break free from vendor lock-in and makes passkeys way more accessible (almost half of all passkeys were created in just the last three months).
Google says even more password manager partners are coming soon, making safe switching easier for everyone.