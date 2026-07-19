Android backups will count toward Google Account storage July 7

Heads up, Android users: from July 7, 2026, all your backup data, including texts, call history, and device settings, will count toward your Google Account storage.

This change takes effect on July 7 for new Android backup users; for existing users, the change applies 45 days from the email date, which is around September 1, 2026.

Until now, only MMS data (photos + videos) and Google Photos uploads used up space. Expect your average backup size to go up by about 40MB.