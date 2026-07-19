Android backups will count toward Google Account storage July 7
Heads up, Android users: from July 7, 2026, all your backup data, including texts, call history, and device settings, will count toward your Google Account storage.
This change takes effect on July 7 for new Android backup users; for existing users, the change applies 45 days from the email date, which is around September 1, 2026.
Until now, only MMS data (photos + videos) and Google Photos uploads used up space. Expect your average backup size to go up by about 40MB.
Google adds backup toggles in settings
To help you stay on top of things, Google is rolling out new backup controls with on/off switches for SMS and MMS, call history, and device settings.
You'll find these in the "Google Backup" section in Settings soon.
The update is coming to everyone, whether you're on the free 15GB plan or a paid Google One subscription, over the next few weeks.