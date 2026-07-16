Android issues QPR1 beta 7 for Pixels, includes July patch
Technology
Android just rolled out its latest QPR1 Beta 7 update for Pixel devices, landing only two weeks after the last one.
This version brings the July 2026 security patch and tackles some annoying bugs, like Battery Share not working right from Quick Settings, a weird gap in the status bar icons after turning off Wi-Fi, and crashes when adjusting font size.
Report issues via Android beta feedback
Battery Share now works smoothly again, status bar icons look normal, and you can change text size without your phone crashing.
The update is available for a bunch of Pixels, including the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel Fold.
If you spot any new issues, you can send feedback through the Android Beta Feedback app or chat about it on Reddit with other beta testers.