Android September 2026 updates add improvements under Google services
Technology
Android just dropped its September 2026 updates, bringing smoother Play services, a tidier Play Store, and better system features for your phone, Wear OS watch, or TV.
You'll find these upgrades under "Google services" in Settings, making things safer and easier for both users and developers.
Play services, Play Store, WebView updated
Play services now lets you sign in to your Google Account directly during Gemini setup in your vehicle and gives developers new features for Maps-related processes and Analytics & Diagnostics-related processes.
The Play Store cleaned up its review section. Plus, the latest WebView update makes web content safer and more reliable.