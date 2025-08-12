Next Article
Android, Wear OS, Auto get Google's August 2025 updates
Google just rolled out its August 2025 updates for Android, Wear OS, and Auto, bringing some handy upgrades.
Released on August 11, these updates focus on smoother connectivity and stronger privacy across devices.
There are also tweaks for developers working with Utilities and Maps on phones.
What's new in Play Store
The Play Store (now at version 47.6) has a refreshed Apps tab to help you discover cool apps more easily.
Plus, earlier this month, Play Points got a boost for game rediscovery, and review sections now have summaries and topic chips—making it simpler (and more fun) to explore what's trending or worth trying out.