Waze is dropping support for Android 9 and below
Waze is phasing out updates for devices running Android 9 or earlier. From now on, only phones with Android 10 or higher will get new features and improvements.
If you're on an older device, your current Waze app will still work for now, but future updates are off the table.
No updates for older devices
If your phone runs Android 9 or below (which is about 5.8% of devices as of 2025), you won't see any more Waze updates—no bug fixes, no new features.
The app should keep working for a while, but there's a chance it could stop down the line.
What about Google Maps?
Unlike Waze, Google Maps still supports Android 8 and above.
So if you're using an older device and want fresh updates, Google Maps might be your best bet until you upgrade your phone.