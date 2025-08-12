Claude AI can now summarize your old conversations

Memory only kicks in when you ask for it

Claude's memory only kicks in when you ask for it—no always-on tracking or building user profiles.

You can enable it by heading to "Settings" in your profile if you're on the Max, Team, or Enterprise plan. The feature works across web, desktop, and mobile.

Anthropic says this update is about helping users "never lose track of your work."

With AI competition heating up (and Anthropic eyeing a massive $170 billion valuation), this move helps keep Claude in the game against rivals like OpenAI.