Reddit blocks Wayback Machine from archiving its content
As of recently, Reddit has stopped the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine from saving nearly all of its pages—only the homepage is still fair game.
The main reason? AI companies have been using archived Reddit posts (even deleted ones) to train their models without permission.
Reddit's stance on data scraping
Reddit says this scraping breaks their rules and puts user privacy at risk.
Spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt explained they might allow archiving again if better privacy safeguards are in place.
This move is part of a bigger push by Reddit to control who can access its data, especially as AI companies get more interested in what people share online.