Google gives college students free Gemini Pro access
Google is rolling out free access to its AI Pro Plan for college students (18+) in the US Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Brazil.
This includes 2TB of cloud storage and the powerful Gemini 2.5 Pro model, designed to help with complex research and study projects.
Other tools and upcoming availability
Alongside the AI Pro Plan, students can use NotebookLM to organize study notes and Veo 3 to create video clips—making coursework a bit less stressful.
Google says more countries will get access soon, plus there's a lighter version of Gemini (2.5 Flash-Lite) already helping companies process data quickly.