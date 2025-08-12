This massive spacecraft could carry humans to another star system
Chrysalis is a newly unveiled spacecraft concept designed to carry 2,400 people all the way to Alpha Centauri, our closest neighboring star system.
This massive, 36-mile-long vessel spins to create Earth-like gravity and plans to run on futuristic nuclear fusion power—though that tech isn't quite ready yet.
The design just took top honors at the Project Hyperion Design Competition.
Inside the ship
Inside, Chrysalis acts like a floating city with forests and farms for food and fresh air, plus 3D-printed living spaces and communal hangouts.
There's even a Cosmos Dome for zero-gravity stargazing in safety.
Built for multiple generations, the ship would use AI to help manage everything from resources to population—making it a bold vision of what future space travel could look like.