UK company Skyrora gets green light for rocket launch
Skyrora just made history as the first UK company to score a rocket launch license from the Civil Aviation Authority.
This means they can launch up to 16 rockets a year from SaxaVord Spaceport in Scotland's Shetland Islands—a big move after careful checks on safety and environmental impact.
Competition in Europe is heating up
With this license, Skyrora can now send up its Skylark L suborbital rocket and start prepping for bigger missions with Skylark XL.
CEO Volodymyr Levykin says building homegrown launch abilities is key for the UK's space industry and defense.
While they're eyeing future launches abroad, their first UK blast-off is planned after 2025—and competition in Europe is heating up, with Germany's Rocket Factory Augsburg also getting approved.