UK company Skyrora gets green light for rocket launch

Competition in Europe is heating up

With this license, Skyrora can now send up its Skylark L suborbital rocket and start prepping for bigger missions with Skylark XL.

CEO Volodymyr Levykin says building homegrown launch abilities is key for the UK's space industry and defense.

While they're eyeing future launches abroad, their first UK blast-off is planned after 2025—and competition in Europe is heating up, with Germany's Rocket Factory Augsburg also getting approved.