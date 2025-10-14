Anduril and Meta launch AI-powered MR helmet for soldiers

Anduril, the defense tech company founded by Oculus creator Palmer Luckey, has unveiled EagleEye, a cutting-edge mixed-reality (MR) system. The innovative hardware is designed to be integrated into soldiers' helmets and comes from Anduril's recent partnership with Meta . The modular technology includes a heads-up display, spatial audio capabilities, and radio frequency detection to enhance combat operations.

Technological advancement What can the headset do? Luckey emphasized that EagleEye isn't just a new tool for service members, but a revolutionary AI partner integrated into their display. The system can show mission briefings and orders, overlay maps and other critical information during combat, as well as control drones and military robotics. This marks a significant step forward in the realm of military technology.

Strategic alliance Partnership with Meta Anduril, which also makes border control tech, lethal drones, and military aircraft, has been working on EagleEye since its inception in 2017. The company already provides software for the Army's existing MR goggles based on Microsoft's HoloLens hardware. Its partnership with Meta was announced in May this year to develop EagleEye as part of a larger effort to equip every soldier with superhuman perception and decision-making capabilities.

System features Modular 'family of systems' EagleEye is a modular "family of systems" built on Anduril's Lattice software. It integrates command-and-control tools, sensor feeds, and AI directly into a soldier's field of vision. The system can integrate live video feeds, has rear- and side-sensors to alert operators to threats, and can track teammates in real-time. Variations of the system include a helmet, visor, and glasses.