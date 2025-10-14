Anduril and Meta launch AI-powered MR helmet for soldiers
What's the story
Anduril, the defense tech company founded by Oculus creator Palmer Luckey, has unveiled EagleEye, a cutting-edge mixed-reality (MR) system. The innovative hardware is designed to be integrated into soldiers' helmets and comes from Anduril's recent partnership with Meta. The modular technology includes a heads-up display, spatial audio capabilities, and radio frequency detection to enhance combat operations.
Technological advancement
What can the headset do?
Luckey emphasized that EagleEye isn't just a new tool for service members, but a revolutionary AI partner integrated into their display. The system can show mission briefings and orders, overlay maps and other critical information during combat, as well as control drones and military robotics. This marks a significant step forward in the realm of military technology.
Strategic alliance
Partnership with Meta
Anduril, which also makes border control tech, lethal drones, and military aircraft, has been working on EagleEye since its inception in 2017. The company already provides software for the Army's existing MR goggles based on Microsoft's HoloLens hardware. Its partnership with Meta was announced in May this year to develop EagleEye as part of a larger effort to equip every soldier with superhuman perception and decision-making capabilities.
System features
Modular 'family of systems'
EagleEye is a modular "family of systems" built on Anduril's Lattice software. It integrates command-and-control tools, sensor feeds, and AI directly into a soldier's field of vision. The system can integrate live video feeds, has rear- and side-sensors to alert operators to threats, and can track teammates in real-time. Variations of the system include a helmet, visor, and glasses.
Market shift
US Army's mixed-reality gear suppliers
The US Army is looking to expand its pool of mixed-reality gear suppliers. After years of issues with Microsoft's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), a $22 billion program awarded in 2018, the Army handed control of the contract to Anduril in February. In September, Anduril won a $159 million award to prototype a new mixed-reality system for soldiers as part of the larger Soldier Borne Mission Command effort.