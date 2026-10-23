Anduril and Warhound to create genetically enhanced dogs for US
Technology
Anduril CEO Palmer Luckey and his defense tech startup Anduril are teaming up with Texas-based Warhound to create high-tech, genetically enhanced super-soldier dogs for the US military, police, and first responders.
With $200 million in funding and help from Colossal Biosciences (the company behind de-extinction projects), they're hoping to bring some serious innovation to working dogs.
Warhound to breed advanced canines domestically
Right now, over 80% of America's military dogs come from Europe.
Warhound wants to change that by breeding advanced canines at home using genetics and cybernetics, while promising top-notch training and care through the auspices of the American Humane Society.
Led by former Marine David Spirk, the team says their focus is on both performance and animal welfare.