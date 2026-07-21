Anduril unveils Thunder autonomous tilt-rotor attack helicopter at Farnborough
Technology
Anduril just revealed Thunder, its new autonomous tilt-rotor attack helicopter, at the Farnborough Airshow.
Made with Archer Aviation, Thunder is designed to fly alongside combat helicopters like the Apache and handle tough missions without putting pilots in harm's way.
Holds 10 missiles or 76 rockets
Thunder is built for high-risk zones: think dodging drones and advanced defenses close to the ground.
It can carry up to 10 missiles or 76 rockets, weighs over 599kg, and fits inside a standard shipping container for easy transport.
Powered by a hybrid-electric system with special tilt-rotors, it's agile and cost-effective; Anduril says three Thunders can boost one helicopter team's strength.
Test flights are already happening, with a prototype expected in 2027.