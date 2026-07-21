Anduril unveils Thunder autonomous tilt-rotor attack helicopter at Farnborough

Thunder is built for high-risk zones: think dodging drones and advanced defenses close to the ground.

It can carry up to 10 missiles or 76 rockets, weighs over 599kg, and fits inside a standard shipping container for easy transport.

Powered by a hybrid-electric system with special tilt-rotors, it's agile and cost-effective; Anduril says three Thunders can boost one helicopter team's strength.

Test flights are already happening, with a prototype expected in 2027.