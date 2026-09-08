Anil Menon posts ISS video of rare purple aurora
Technology
NASA astronaut Anil Menon just dropped a video from the International Space Station showing a rare, glowing purple aurora lighting up Earth's horizon.
The unique color happened thanks to special "Kp about 4" and "high beta" conditions.
Menon broke it down in his post on X and pointed out how extra light over the horizon made the view even more unreal.
Anil Menon timelapse captures satellites
Menon's video, shot with a 14mm lens at quick intervals, didn't just show off the aurora. It also caught satellites zipping by in the night sky.
The clip, with people calling out details like "That thin blue line is amazing," and loving how "The high beta mixing really brings out that purple."
Menon's knack for sharing these epic space moments keeps fans coming back for more.