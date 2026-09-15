Anil Menon posts video: astronauts play football on space station
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon just gave everyone a peek into life on the space station: Turns out, astronauts unwind by playing football on the space station.
Menon posted a fun video on X showing astronauts enjoying the game together. As he put it, "Football is one thing that brings us all together on the space station!"
Online users praise space football video
The video caught attention online, with people chiming in about how cool it looked.
One user wrote, "I wish I was there," while another called it "the funnest game of football ever."
Even from space, it's clear that a simple game can bring people (and astronauts) closer.