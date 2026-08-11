Anil Menon shares Dragon time-lapse of Earth Moon Orion constellation
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon just shared a breathtaking time-lapse video from a Dragon spacecraft, capturing both Earth and the Moon together in space.
Around 45 seconds in, you can even spot the Orion constellation rising, making the view feel extra cosmic.
Menon's video used 15mm lens
Menon used a 15mm lens with smart camera settings to create the smooth time-lapse effect.
The video attracted social media users, with a fourth user calling it "Absolutely stunning."