Anil Menon to perform August ISS spacewalks prepping solar panels
NASA's Anil Menon is about to step outside the International Space Station (ISS) for three big spacewalks this August.
He'll help prep the station for new solar panels, which will make its power systems even stronger, and tackle some essential maintenance to keep everything running smoothly.
Solar prep antenna swap Harmony updates
On August 6, Menon will prepare the station for new solar arrays.
Then on August 13, he and Jessica Meir will swap out a key antenna so the ISS can send high-speed data back to Mission Control in Houston.
The final walk on August 25 involves connecting power cables and updating navigation tech on the Harmony module.
Anil Menon arrived at ISS July
Born in Minneapolis to Indian and Ukrainian parents, Menon arrived at the ISS this July.
Over his about eight-month mission, he'll work on experiments and tech demos: these spacewalks are a major part of what he brings to the team.