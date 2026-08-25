Anima Anandkumar born in Mysore advances deep learning at Caltech
Technology
Anima Anandkumar was born in Mysore, Karnataka and is now a leading AI researcher making big strides at Caltech.
Her work focuses on using deep learning to solve tough problems in physics and science: think faster weather forecasts and smarter drug discovery.
By blending AI with real-world science, she's helping speed up breakthroughs that matter.
Anima Anandkumar's academic path and awards
Anandkumar started out at IIT Madras, then earned her Ph.D. from Cornell and did postdoctoral research at MIT.
She was a principal scientist at Amazon Web Services (helping launch SageMaker) before joining Caltech.
Along the way, she's picked up top honors like the IEEE Fellowship and NSF CAREER Award, proving she's a major force in both AI and science.