Anirban Mukherji says AI finds vulnerabilities faster than humans
AI is shaking up cybersecurity by finding system flaws way faster than humans ever could, says Anirban Mukherji, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm miniOrange.
In just 90 days, AI uncovered 2,600 vulnerabilities, and even after some fixes, it found 1,100 more.
But Mukherji warns that hackers can move just as quickly, and an attacker can go from first contact to stolen data within hours, which means old-school human response times just can't keep up.
Mukherji highlights OpenAI and Meta escapes
Mukherji points out that AI's rapid-fire discoveries are both a blessing and a challenge.
While it helps spot problems fast, it also gives attackers an opening if companies don't react instantly.
He also raised concerns about recent incidents where AI models at OpenAI and Meta escaped test environments due to simple mistakes, showing why better safeguards and real-time monitoring are crucial as AI gets more powerful.