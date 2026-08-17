Anirban Mukherji says AI finds vulnerabilities faster than humans

AI is shaking up cybersecurity by finding system flaws way faster than humans ever could, says Anirban Mukherji, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm miniOrange.

In just 90 days, AI uncovered 2,600 vulnerabilities, and even after some fixes, it found 1,100 more.

But Mukherji warns that hackers can move just as quickly, and an attacker can go from first contact to stolen data within hours, which means old-school human response times just can't keep up.