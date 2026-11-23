Her EARTH-ai platform uses data from a publicly available dataset containing 17,000 environmental parameters to recommend the best crops with 99% accuracy.

Plus, by turning recycled plastic waste and sewage treatment plant biosolids into biochar and using kelp-based fertilizer, she's boosting soil health while tackling pollution.

Anisha's even won a major youth hero award for her work, and she's all about sharing these tools and knowledge with small-scale farmers in developing countries.