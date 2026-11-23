Anisha Dhoot, 16-year-old from Oregon, creates smart carbon recycling project
Anisha Dhoot, a 16-year-old from Oregon, is making waves with her Smart Carbon Recycling project, a clever mix of seaweed fertilizer, biochar made from plastic waste, and AI.
Her invention helps farmers fight soil damage and climate change by giving spot-on crop suggestions tailored to their local soil and weather.
EARTH-ai recommends crops with 99% accuracy
Her EARTH-ai platform uses data from a publicly available dataset containing 17,000 environmental parameters to recommend the best crops with 99% accuracy.
Plus, by turning recycled plastic waste and sewage treatment plant biosolids into biochar and using kelp-based fertilizer, she's boosting soil health while tackling pollution.
Anisha's even won a major youth hero award for her work, and she's all about sharing these tools and knowledge with small-scale farmers in developing countries.