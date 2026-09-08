Anker Soundcore Boom Go 3i drops to $60 on Amazon
The Anker Soundcore Boom Go 3i is now up for grabs at $60 on Amazon (down from $80) as part of the post-Labor Day sale.
Built for adventures, it's waterproof (IP68), lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, and is tough enough for outdoor use.
Delivers 15W sound and USB-C charging
You get punchy 15-watt sound with boosted bass, plus it's loud enough (up to 92 dB) for park hangs or beach trips.
The speaker shrugs off dust, water (even quick dunks), and can handle drops from one meter high.
There's a handy strap for clipping to your bag or bike, eight ambient light modes and six music-synced lighting patterns, real-time battery display, emergency phone charging via USB-C, and reliable Bluetooth 6.0 connection, all making this deal pretty tempting if you're looking for portable tunes.