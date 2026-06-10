Anker Soundcore Space One headphones discounted to $80 on Amazon

Headphones support LDAC and 40h ANC

These headphones pack 40mm drivers for clear vocals and punchy bass, support hi-res LDAC audio, and let you tweak the EQ in the app.

The memory foam ear cups and adjustable headband are comfy for long listening sessions.

Battery life is strong, up to 40 hours with ANC (55 hours without), and Bluetooth 5.3 lets you connect two devices at once.

Just keep in mind: they're mostly plastic and the mic is average in noisy spots, but that's pretty fair for this price range.