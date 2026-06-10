Anker Soundcore Space One headphones discounted to $80 on Amazon
If you're after affordable headphones with solid features, the Soundcore Space One by Anker is now just $80 (down from $100) on Amazon.
You get Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation to block out traffic and chatter, plus a handy Transparency Mode so you can hear what's going on around you when needed.
Headphones support LDAC and 40h ANC
These headphones pack 40mm drivers for clear vocals and punchy bass, support hi-res LDAC audio, and let you tweak the EQ in the app.
The memory foam ear cups and adjustable headband are comfy for long listening sessions.
Battery life is strong, up to 40 hours with ANC (55 hours without), and Bluetooth 5.3 lets you connect two devices at once.
Just keep in mind: they're mostly plastic and the mic is average in noisy spots, but that's pretty fair for this price range.