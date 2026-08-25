Annapurni Subramaniam becomes 1st Indian woman to win COSPAR medal
Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, who leads the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, is now the first Indian woman to win the COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal.
This global award, given by COSPAR and ISRO, recognizes her outstanding work in space research for developing countries.
She received the honor at this year's COSPAR assembly in Florence.
Subramaniam: Stellar physicist, insist PI
Subramaniam's research in stellar physics and her role in major projects like AstroSat have been game-changers for India's space scene.
She contributed to India's participation in the international Thirty Meter Telescope project and is the Principal Investigator of INSIST, a proposed next-generation ultraviolet-optical space telescope.
Since becoming IIA's first woman director in 2019, she has published 175 papers and mentored 15 Ph.D. students, making her one of only three women worldwide ever to receive this medal.