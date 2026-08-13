Annular and total solar eclipses will occur in 2027
Technology
If you missed yesterday's total solar eclipse, don't worry, 2027 has two big sky shows lined up.
First, on February 6, there's an annular eclipse, where the moon covers most of the sun but leaves a glowing "ring of fire."
This will be visible in parts of Chile, Argentina, and coastal West Africa.
August 2 total eclipse lasts 6m23s
The second event is a total solar eclipse on August 2. Here, the moon completely blocks out the sun for 6 minutes and 23 seconds, a rare treat that's being called the "eclipse of the century."
You can catch this one across southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.