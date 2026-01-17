Annular solar eclipse happening February 17, 2026 Technology Jan 17, 2026

Heads up, sky-watchers! An annular solar eclipse—where the Moon covers most of the Sun and leaves a bright "ring of fire"—is set for February 17, 2026.

The main event starts at 09:56 UTC and hits its peak at about 12:11-12:13 UTC, but you'll need to be in remote Antarctica (or nearby oceans) to catch the full show.