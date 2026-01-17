Annular solar eclipse happening February 17, 2026
Heads up, sky-watchers! An annular solar eclipse—where the Moon covers most of the Sun and leaves a bright "ring of fire"—is set for February 17, 2026.
The main event starts at 09:56 UTC and hits its peak at about 12:11-12:13 UTC, but you'll need to be in remote Antarctica (or nearby oceans) to catch the full show.
Who gets to see it?
If you're in southern South America (think Argentina or Chile) or southern Africa, you'll still spot a partial eclipse—pretty cool, even if it's not the full ring.
But the annular phase will be visible from parts of Antarctica and the adjacent Southern Ocean (e.g., ships or locations in that ocean).
Watch safely!
Never look directly at any part of this eclipse without special solar viewing glasses or solar filters.
Regular sunglasses won't cut it—protect your eyes so you can enjoy future space events too!