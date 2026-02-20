Antarctic Peninsula could face permanent damage due to climate change

The Antarctic Peninsula is warming nearly twice as fast as the rest of the world. This has led to widespread glacier retreat and increased glacier flow and huge chunks of ice shelves collapsing. Right now, we're on a medium-high emissions path with little hope of keeping global warming below 1.5°C.

If emissions stay high, we could lose 20% of sea ice

If emissions stay high, we could lose 20% of sea ice and see more collapses in ice shelves—bad news for krill (a key food source for whales and penguins).

It would also mess with ocean currents that affect weather worldwide.

Some changes would be irreversible in our lifetime, especially for West Antarctica.